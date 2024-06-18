2 shot, 1 fatally near South Shore alley: police

A man was fatally shot and another was wounded in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood Monday night.

Police said a 53-year-old man and a 74-year-old man were standing near an alley in the 2100 block of East 71st Street around 6:47 p.m. when they were shot.

The younger man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the back and was pronounced dead.

The 73-year-old victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

No arrests were reported. Area One detectives are investigating.