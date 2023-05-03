Chicago police: Man wounded in South Shore drive-by shooting

A 20-year-old man was injured in a drive-by shooting in South Shore Tuesday morning.

Police say the victim was getting out of a white sedan in the 8300 block of South Oglesby Avenue around 10:52 a.m. when someone in a dark-colored sedan fired shots.

The victim was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with a gunshot wound to the leg and buttocks.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No arrests have been reported. Area detectives are investigating.