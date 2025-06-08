Chicago crime: Man, 35, found fatally shot in car with 4-year-old boy, police say

The Brief A 35-year-old man was found fatally shot in the arm inside a car in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood on Saturday. A 4-year-old boy was also found inside the car, but was unharmed. It was unclear what led to the shooting.



A 35-year-old man died after being found shot inside a car on the city’s South Side on Saturday evening.

A 4-year-old boy was also found in the car, but was unharmed, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Around 6:23 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of East 79th Street in the South Shore neighborhood for a person who was slumped over the wheel.

They found the man with a gunshot wound to his right arm.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. He later died at the hospital.

What we don't know:

It was unclear exactly what led to the shooting.

No one is in custody in connection with the fatal shooting.

The victim has not been identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Area detectives are investigating.