Chicago South Side birth center breaks ground to expand maternal care

The Brief Mayor Brandon Johnson broke ground on a South Side birthing center aimed at expanding maternal health care access. The project will convert a former church into a nonprofit facility offering comprehensive, community-based services. Officials say it targets longstanding disparities, particularly for Black mothers and families.



Chicago officials broke ground on a new South Side birthing center Tuesday, marking a step toward expanding maternal health care access in historically underserved communities.

What we know:

The Chicago South Side Birth Center will transform a former church at 8301 S. South Shore Drive into a nonprofit facility offering prenatal, birth and postpartum services, along with lactation support and wellness programming.

City leaders said the project aims to address longstanding disparities in maternal and infant health, particularly among Black residents.

What they're saying:

"Shaped by advocates with deep roots in the community who understand both what families need and what has long been lacking on the South Side, this center is a major step forward in our work to address health inequities while reaffirming our commitment to investing in the success and well-being of Chicago families," Mayor Brandon Johnson said.

The $7.4 million development is supported in part by $3.3 million in city funding through a Community Development Grant tied to Johnson’s $1.25 billion Housing and Economic Development bond.

The center will include three birthing suites and onsite midwifery care, providing an alternative to hospital-based services on the South Side, where officials say access remains limited.