Chicago man charged in South Side carjacking that left victim seriously injured

Chicago police arrested a man who allegedly carjacked a victim at gunpoint, leading him to be struck by a passing car on the South Side last month.

Darnell Ingram, 25, was arrested on Tuesday near his home in the 6600 block of South St. Lawrence.

He was identified as one of the offenders who forced a 45-year-old man out of his vehicle at gunpoint on Jan. 28.

The incident happened in the 500 block of East 71st Street in Park Manor. During the carjacking, the victim was struck by a passing car and seriously injured.

Ingram was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, burglary, and aggravated unlawful use of a loaded weapon without a FOID card.

His detention hearing was scheduled for Wednesday. No additional information is available at this time.