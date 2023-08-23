Man killed after getting caught in shootout on South Side

A man was killed during an exchange of gunfire between two cars near the Lake Meadows neighborhood Tuesday night.

Police say the victim, 27, was in the street in the 2900 block of South Fort Dearborn Drive just before midnight when people in two cars began shooting at each other.

The victim was caught in the middle and shot four times on the left side of his body.

He was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

No arrests have been made. The shooting is under investigation.