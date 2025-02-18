Chicago alderman to again push for 25 mph citywide speed limit

The Brief Northwest Side Ald. Daniel La Spata will again push for a vote on his proposal to lower the citywide speed limit to 25 mph. He's expected to bring up the proposed ordinance at Wednesday's City Council meeting. La Spata has cited a city study that shows a lower speed limit could result in fewer pedestrian traffic crash deaths.



A Northwest Side alderman will again push for a vote on his proposal to lower Chicago’s citywide speed limit to 25 mph at Wednesday’s City Council meeting.

Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st Ward) has been advocating for a lower citywide speed limit as a way to reduce fatal car crashes.

His proposed ordinance was originally approved in committee last October, but it never received full council approval as members turned their attention to the 2025 budget.

La Spata had said he would bring the matter up for a vote at the Jan. 15 City Council meeting, although after hearing concerns he ultimately did not.

Lower speeds, safer streets

Dig deeper:

The alderman has argued that reducing the city’s speed limit is "reasonable and safe."

He cited a traffic study published last month by Chicago’s Department of Transportation.

A pedestrian hit by a car traveling 30 mph is twice as likely to be killed compared to when they’re hit by a car traveling 25 mph, CDOT said.

Data from a study showed that 47% of sampled drivers traveled at over 40 mph on the city’s arterial, or major, and collector roads. In 2023, 136 people were killed in traffic crashes on the city's roadways.

The study found that high speeds were a factor in at least 68% of those fatal crashes.

CDOT also said that other big cities across the country have reduced their speed limits, which has resulted in both changes in driver behavior and a decrease in traffic crash injuries.

What they're saying:

La Spata has been advocating for the change for months now.

Last Friday, which was Valentine's Day, he posted a graphic on his government X account with an image of a rose and the words, "roses are red, violets are blue, a 25 mph speed limit is safer for you."