Chicago spring break: Free museum days, Navy Pier events and more

Spring break is the perfect opportunity to explore Chicago's attractions and family-friendly events. Whether you're a local looking for something new to do or visiting the Windy City for the first time, Chicago offers a range of activities that will make your spring break memorable.

Here's a guide to things to do in Chicago during spring break.

Navy Pier

Celebrate spring break at Navy Pier from March 24-28 with interactive workshops, creative activities, and family fun, including dance, music, art and more. Enjoy exciting attractions like Coca-Cola’s Pop-A-Shot, Spring into BINGO at Reunion, nature-themed exhibits at the Chicago Children’s Museum, and performances at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater. Visit navypier.org for the full schedule of events.

Free museum days

Spring break is a great time to explore Chicago's world-class museums, especially with free admission days! Take advantage of these special offerings and enjoy everything from history to science to contemporary art.

Art Institute of Chicago : Kids under 14 get in free every day, making this iconic museum a must-see for families.

Adler Planetarium : Free every Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., perfect for stargazing and space exploration.

Chicago History Museum : Free on March 27, providing a look into Chicago’s fascinating history.

Field Museum : Free every Wednesday, a great chance to see ancient artifacts and natural wonders.

Shedd Aquarium : Free on March 25, allowing you to discover marine life from all over the world.

DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center : Free every Wednesday, celebrating African American culture and history.

Museum of Contemporary Art : Free every Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., perfect for art lovers.

Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum: Free every Thursday for Illinois residents, with nature exhibits and interactive displays.

Lincoln Park Zoo

The Lincoln Park Zoo is a must-visit, especially during the spring when animals are more active and the zoo comes alive with new experiences. Admission is free, making it the perfect outing for families on a budget.

Willis Tower

Take your family to new heights at SkyDeck Chicago in the Willis Tower, where you can step onto The Ledge for breathtaking views of the city.

Marriott Theatre

For a dose of fun and education right outside of Chicago, head to the Marriott Theatre for their performance of ‘The Magic School Bus’. This stage adaptation of the beloved children’s book series aims to captivate young audiences with its vibrant storytelling, catchy tunes, and exciting adventures.