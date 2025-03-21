Spring break surge: Chicago airports bracing for over 3.3 million travelers

The Brief Chicago airports expect over 3.3 million travelers from March 20 to March 31, with O'Hare's busiest day on March 21. Construction on the Kennedy Expressway may cause delays, but it won't stop the high travel volume this spring break season. O'Hare is set to handle 279,000 passengers on Friday, while Midway's peak day is next Saturday, with more than 56,000 expected.



Chicago airports are expecting a massive increase in travelers this spring break season.

O'Hare International Airport is set to experience its busiest day on Friday, March 21.

What we know:

Chicago airports are expected to see more than 3.3 million travelers from Thursday, March 20, to Sunday, March 31.

Construction on the Kennedy Expressway may cause travel delays, but it won't stop millions from passing through Chicago's airports this week.

Traveler numbers at Midway and O'Hare are expected to surpass last year's figures, with today being the busiest day of the spring break week.

O'Hare alone is projected to handle 279,000 passengers on Friday, while Midway's peak day will be next Saturday, with more than 56,000 passengers expected.

What they're saying:

Some travelers are concerned about potential delays, citing issues at London's Heathrow Airport.

"Trying to go to Scotland. Heathrow is still shut down," one traveler said. "One airline says one thing, the other airline says the other thing. We came here and tried to figure it out. We're so tired."

What's next:

If you're driving to O'Hare, give yourself extra time. It could take one to two hours, especially with the construction on the Kennedy Expressway.