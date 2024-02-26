Real estate agents warn of squatter scams in Chicago area

Real estate agents are raising concerns about a resurgence of squatters and scammers in the Chicago area, exemplified by an incident in Longwood Manor.

Airian McDuffy, a real estate agent, described her astonishment upon discovering a family living in a vacant home she had been attempting to sell for months. The family had altered the property, including changing the locks and installing a Ring doorbell, leading McDuffy to confront them on Friday.

"They flipped over the sign. The Coldwell Banker sign, it says sold. And then they changed the locks. They installed a Ring doorbell," McDuffy explained.

The homeowner, Bill Adriano, contacted the police upon learning about the situation but was informed by officers that the squatters claimed to be victims of a scam.

"The police, they refuse to do anything about it. They refused to do anything because they say the people say they have a lease. They rented from the landlord. We can’t do nothing about it," Adriano stated.

After negotiation, the squatters vacated the premises peacefully. However, realtors note that removing squatters through legal channels can be a lengthy process.

Realtor Jamere Walton highlighted the increasing use of open houses and real estate listings by fake landlords and squatters. Walton advised potential tenants to verify property ownership through resources like the Cook County property tax site and Recorder of Deeds.

To prevent squatters from settling in, experts recommend installing a monitored security system and promptly contacting the police if unfamiliar individuals enter the property.