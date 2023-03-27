Chicago State University staff could strike as early as next week

Chicago State University has returned to the bargaining table with its faculty and staff.

Talks resumed on Monday after the union filed an intent to strike notice.

The union and university administration have been negotiating for nearly a year.

Union leaders say if a deal isn't reached this week, a strike could begin as early as next Monday.

The CSU Chapter of the University Professionals of Illinois represents about 160 faculty lecturers, academic support professionals and technical support staff. Ninety-eight percent voted to authorize the strike notice.