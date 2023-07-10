Chicago street gang leaders found guilty of racketeering and murder charges in landmark trial

Three leaders of a Chicago street gang who murdered rivals to protect their territory on the city's South Side have been convicted on federal racketeering charges following a seven-week trial.

Romeo Blackman, Terrance Smith, and Jolicious Turman were found guilty of racketeering conspiracy, with Blackman and Smith also convicted of violence in aid of racketeering. Prosecutors say the men were part of the Goonie Boss/Goonie Gang faction and were involved in criminal activities, including murder and witness intimidation.

An investigation revealed the gang stole firearms, engaged in violent acts, and used social media to promote their illegal activities. The jury found the gang members were responsible for six murders in the Englewood neighborhood.

The investigation into the Goonie gang spanned several years and resulted in charges against other gang members and associates for various offenses, including firearms theft, straw purchasing, and murder.

"Combating violent street gangs is a top priority in our office," said Acting U.S. Attorney Morris Pasqual. "We will use all lawful tools and resources at our disposal to dismantle those street gangs and disrupt the cycle of violence in Chicago and the surrounding areas."

"Every Chicagoan deserves a safe place to live, and these convictions make it clear that serious crimes lead to serious consequences," said Robert W. "Wes" Wheeler, Jr., Special Agent-in-Charge of the Chicago Field Office of the FBI.

The sentencing dates for Blackman, Smith, and Turman have not yet been set. Blackman and Smith each face life sentences, while Turman could get a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Nathaniel McElroy, who pleaded guilty to a racketeering conspiracy charge before the trial, is also awaiting sentencing.