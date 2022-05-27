Chicago street, sidewalk closures for Suenos Music Festival, Coldplay

Drivers beware!

There are several weekend road closures around Grant Park this weekend for the Suenos Music Festival.

A newcomer to the downtown summer festival scene, Suenos is a two-day fest of Latin Reggaeton.

The music started at noon Thursday and will run through 10 p.m. Sunday.

Concertgoers can enter the festival on Buckingham Fountain Plaza, which is located at Columbus Drive and Ida B. Wells Drive.

Tickets are required.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

Below are the following closures for both Suenos Music Festival and the Coldplay concert going on this weekend:

Columbus Drive from Roosevelt Road to Ida B. Wells: Friday, May 27 at 7 p.m.– Monday, May 30 at 6 a.m.

Balbo Avenue from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive: Friday, May 20–Thursday, June 2

Balbo Avenue from Columbus Drive to Michigan Avenue: Friday, May 27–Monday, May 30

Sidewalk closures include:

Advertisement