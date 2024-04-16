Chicago students receive college assistance from Chick-fil-A

Chicago students are receiving valuable assistance in pursuing their college education, courtesy of Chick-fil-A.

The company has announced that it will be awarding scholarships to over 250 employees, amounting to a total of $472,000.

Among the recipients is Ryan Fist, a teenager from Algonquin, who has been granted a $25,000 scholarship. He is one of only 14 individuals across the United States and Canada to receive this prestigious award.

Since the inception of this scholarship program in 1973, Chick-fil-A has contributed nearly $200 million in scholarships.