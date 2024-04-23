Families of students with disabilities in Chicago eligible for one-time cash grant through lottery

Families of students with disabilities in Chicago may have the opportunity to receive a one-time cash grant through a lottery system.

According to the Mayor's office, up to 8,000 K-12 students with disabilities are eligible for the grant.

The funds are being disbursed through the "Diverse Learners Recovery Fund," authorized by a program under the American Rescue Plan Act, aimed at supporting families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Families, I encourage you all to apply for this program. You could do it online at adamopd.com," Mayor Brandon Johnson said.

The website mentioned by Johnson outlines eligibility requirements. While applying is necessary to be considered for the cash grant, there is no guarantee of receiving it, as distribution will be determined by a drawing.