Chicago students gather to support Israel with prayers and more amid Hamas war

As we near the one-week mark since Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, local supporters of Israel are continuing to offer prayers and support.

That includes students and community members preparing for Shabbat dinner near UIC and the West Loop.

At the Chabad Center, preparations were underway Friday for individuals to come together. The special event gets underway at 5:30 p.m., with its goal to encourage unity for Israel and to pray for the men, women, and children who are there.

Shabbat is the Jewish day of rest, which begins at sundown each Friday and ends at sundown Saturday.

Rabbi Bentzion Shemtov expects dozens of people to attend this evening of prayer and song, along with candle-lighting, followed by dinner, to share in being together during this difficult time.

As the rabbi describes it, search for light amid the darkness.

"It feels like this happened to our family. To channel anger and frustration, which is normal into how we can all help," said Rabbi Bentzion Shemtov, Chabad at UIC & the West Loop.

"If we see evil around us, we need to focus on one acts of goodness and kindness. Cause that one act of kindness… could actually change the world."

At 7 p.m., there will also be a public gathering at Chabad Lincoln Park.