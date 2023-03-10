Chicago students participate in global robot competition

It was a battle of the bots in Chicago on Friday.

Students from seven Chicago high schools went up against groups from around the Midwest, as well as from Canada, South Africa and Turkey for the Midwest Regional First Robotics Competition.

The event celebrates science, technology and student ingenuity.

The winner of this competition moves on to the 2023 First Robotics World Championship event in Houston. That's being held April 19 through the 22nd.