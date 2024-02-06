Chicago suburb looks to ban recreational use of nitrous oxide

An ordinance will be voted on in Manhattan to prevent the sale of nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas, which is typically used for medical and dental anesthesia or in food service to dispense whipped cream.

A doctor from Rush University Medical Center warns that inhaling nitrous oxide can have deadly effects on the body.

Six months ago, the Manhattan Police Department found small cartridges of nitrous oxide in an overdose case, prompting the village to conduct research that led to the drafting of the ordinance.

Since then, several complaints have been received about nitrous oxide being sold in local vape shops and liquor stores that do not sell whipped cream.

The ordinance will be voted on in Manhattan at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.