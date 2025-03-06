Chicago suburb cancels 2025 'biggest and best' Fourth of July fireworks show

Itasca has canceled its highly anticipated Fourth of July fireworks celebration, dubbed the "biggest and best fireworks show in Northern Illinois," due to construction planned at the Hamilton Lakes Business Park.

The village has hosted the event for nearly three decades.

What we know:

The Itasca Village Board met Tuesday and determined that holding the fireworks show was "unfeasible" due to the construction scheduled in and around the park this summer, according to Village Administrator Carie Anne Ergo.

What they're saying:

"This was an extremely difficult decision to make," Ergo said. "Itasca takes great pride in hosting the biggest and best fireworks show in Northern Illinois. Our first priority is always the safety and security of Itasca residents, businesses and visitors. Given the unique challenges presented this year, we cannot confidently recommend hosting fireworks in 2025."

What's next:

Although this year’s celebration is canceled, Ergo said it doesn’t mean the event will be permanently discontinued.

This fall, village officials will reevaluate the possibility of hosting the fireworks in 2025.

"In the meantime, the Itasca Village Board directed staff to look at ways to repurposed the funds by supporting other community events in 2025," village officials said in a news release.

To learn more about the fireworks, follow this link.