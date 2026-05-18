Chicago suburb house explosion: 1 killed, 2 others injured
WONDER LAKE, Ill. - A house explosion in a Chicago suburb Sunday night left one person dead, injured two others and damaged nearby homes, authorities said.
What we know:
The explosion happened just before 8 p.m. in the 7400 block of Birch Drive in northwest suburban Wonder Lake.
Aerial video from the scene showed the home completely destroyed. Emergency crews arrived to find a heavy fire consuming the property.
Officials said one person was killed in the explosion. Two other people were hurt, including one who had to be airlifted to a hospital.
The fire also spread to two neighboring homes, causing damage.
What they're saying:
A neighbor said she initially believed a transformer had exploded.
"I was taking a shower and I could hear all the bottles in the shower rattling," she said. "I thought a transformer exploded. My grandma went to go talk to our neighbors and they're like, yeah, a house exploded."
The Wonder Lake Fire Protection District, in a statement on Facebook, said they extend their "deepest condolences to all those affected by this tragic event."
What we don't know:
It remains unclear what caused the explosion, and the identity of the person killed is still unknown.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Wonder Lake Fire Protection District, a neighbor and video from the scene.