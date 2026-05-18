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Chicago suburb house explosion: 1 killed, 2 others injured

By Nic Flosi
Published  May 18, 2026 5:54am CDT
Wonder Lake
FOX 32 Chicago
House explodes in Chicago suburb

House explodes in Chicago suburb

A house explosion occurred Sunday night in northwest suburban Wonder Lake.

The Brief

    • A house explosion in Wonder Lake Sunday night killed one person and injured two others.
    • The explosion destroyed the home and spread fire to two neighboring houses.
    • Investigators are still working to determine what caused the blast.

WONDER LAKE, Ill. - A house explosion in a Chicago suburb Sunday night left one person dead, injured two others and damaged nearby homes, authorities said.

What we know:

The explosion happened just before 8 p.m. in the 7400 block of Birch Drive in northwest suburban Wonder Lake.

Aerial video from the scene showed the home completely destroyed. Emergency crews arrived to find a heavy fire consuming the property.

Officials said one person was killed in the explosion. Two other people were hurt, including one who had to be airlifted to a hospital.

The fire also spread to two neighboring homes, causing damage.

What they're saying:

A neighbor said she initially believed a transformer had exploded.

"I was taking a shower and I could hear all the bottles in the shower rattling," she said. "I thought a transformer exploded. My grandma went to go talk to our neighbors and they're like, yeah, a house exploded."

The Wonder Lake Fire Protection District, in a statement on Facebook, said they extend their "deepest condolences to all those affected by this tragic event."

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what caused the explosion, and the identity of the person killed is still unknown.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Wonder Lake Fire Protection District, a neighbor and video from the scene.

Wonder LakeNews