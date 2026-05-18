Chicago suburb house explosion: 1 killed, 2 others injured

The Brief A house explosion in Wonder Lake Sunday night killed one person and injured two others. The explosion destroyed the home and spread fire to two neighboring houses. Investigators are still working to determine what caused the blast.



A house explosion in a Chicago suburb Sunday night left one person dead, injured two others and damaged nearby homes, authorities said.

What we know:

The explosion happened just before 8 p.m. in the 7400 block of Birch Drive in northwest suburban Wonder Lake.

Aerial video from the scene showed the home completely destroyed. Emergency crews arrived to find a heavy fire consuming the property.

Officials said one person was killed in the explosion. Two other people were hurt, including one who had to be airlifted to a hospital.

The fire also spread to two neighboring homes, causing damage.

What they're saying:

A neighbor said she initially believed a transformer had exploded.

"I was taking a shower and I could hear all the bottles in the shower rattling," she said. "I thought a transformer exploded. My grandma went to go talk to our neighbors and they're like, yeah, a house exploded."

The Wonder Lake Fire Protection District, in a statement on Facebook, said they extend their "deepest condolences to all those affected by this tragic event."

What we don't know:

It remains unclear what caused the explosion, and the identity of the person killed is still unknown.