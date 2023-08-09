Chicago suburb launching feral cat program to help control rats

The Village of Niles is launching a feral cat program.

The pilot will be overseen by the police department in an effort to help control rats and other pests.

The department's animal control officer will work with a resident in the 7800 of North Nordica Avenue, who has volunteered to provide food and shelter for five feral cats.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The cats will be released in the same block for a two-month trial program.

Niles police will then evaluate the program's effectiveness which could then be expanded village-wide.