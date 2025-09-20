Chicago suburb parish to be renamed after first millennial saint
CREST HILL, Ill. - As two suburban parishes combine, they will rename the new church after the first millennial saint, St. Carlos Acutis.
What we know:
St. Anne and St. Ambrose parishes in Crest Hill, Ill. became one church in June 2024 due to restructuring efforts by the Diocese of Joliet. They have operated under the dual name since the merger, but on Thursday announced that their new name will be St. Carlos Acutis Parish. The church will hold a renaming mass on Oct. 21 and 6 p.m, at 1711 Burry Circle in Crest Hill.
St. Carlos Acutis was canonized by Pope Leo XIV on Sept. 7. Acutis died at the age of 15 in 2006 after a battle with leukemia. His feast day is October 12. The millennial saint was born in London to Italian parents and settled in Milan. He developed a website cataloging the Eucharist miracles of the world and designed the International Eucharistic World Exhibit.
This is not the only church to be named after the millennial saint. The joint parish of St. Hedwig in Bucktown and St. John Berchman Church in Logan Square was renamed Blessed Carlos Acutis in 2021.
On the façade of St. Peter's Basilica, the image of Blessed Carlo Acutis, proclaimed a saint., during the canonization ceremony, celebrated by the Pope in St. Peter's Square. Vatican City (Vatican), September 7th, 2025 (Photo by Rocco Spaziani/Archiv (Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Rocco Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the St. Anne and St. Ambrose Crest Hill church.