Chicago suburb parish to be renamed after first millennial saint

The Brief St. Anne and St. Ambrose parishes in Crest Hill merged in June 2024 and will now be called St. Carlos Acutis Parish, with a renaming mass scheduled for Oct. 21. St. Carlos Acutis, the first millennial saint, was canonized on Sept. 7 after dying of leukemia in 2006 at age 15; he was known for cataloging Eucharistic miracles online. Another Chicago-area parish, formed from St. Hedwig and St. John Berchman, was previously renamed in his honor in 2021.



As two suburban parishes combine, they will rename the new church after the first millennial saint, St. Carlos Acutis.

What we know:

St. Anne and St. Ambrose parishes in Crest Hill, Ill. became one church in June 2024 due to restructuring efforts by the Diocese of Joliet. They have operated under the dual name since the merger, but on Thursday announced that their new name will be St. Carlos Acutis Parish. The church will hold a renaming mass on Oct. 21 and 6 p.m, at 1711 Burry Circle in Crest Hill.

St. Carlos Acutis was canonized by Pope Leo XIV on Sept. 7. Acutis died at the age of 15 in 2006 after a battle with leukemia. His feast day is October 12. The millennial saint was born in London to Italian parents and settled in Milan. He developed a website cataloging the Eucharist miracles of the world and designed the International Eucharistic World Exhibit.

This is not the only church to be named after the millennial saint. The joint parish of St. Hedwig in Bucktown and St. John Berchman Church in Logan Square was renamed Blessed Carlos Acutis in 2021.

On the façade of St. Peter's Basilica, the image of Blessed Carlo Acutis, proclaimed a saint., during the canonization ceremony, celebrated by the Pope in St. Peter's Square. Vatican City (Vatican), September 7th, 2025 (Photo by Rocco Spaziani/Archiv (Rocco Spaziani/Archivio Rocco Spaziani/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images) Expand