Chicago suburb proposes concert series where attendees could legally smoke weed

Weed-friendly concerts could be coming to the Chicago area.

RISE Dispensary in Mundelein already has an open-consumption lounge. Now, it is proposing a concert series that would allow people to smoke marijuana out in the open during the shows.

The event would take place in an open parking lot right across the street from the dispensary, located at 1325 Armour Boulevard. Cannabis sales would be limited to RISE.

The village board has discussed the proposal but has not made a final decision.

In the meantime, a dispensary in Wheeling has proposed a similar idea.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

OKAY Cannabis Dispensary, 781 N. Milwaukee Ave., is the first and only store in the state to combine marijuana and alcohol sales.

Now, It wants to allow its customers to smoke inside as well.

The owners said rather than the "buy-and-get-out" experience at many dispensaries, the intent is for people to hang around and spend some time there.

The village planning commission will meet Wednesday to consider the request.