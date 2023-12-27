More migrants arrive in Chicago as suburbs implement bus drop-off restrictions

When it comes to the migrant crisis, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is calling for work permits to be issued more quickly and for a federally coordinated approach — similar to the plans in recent years for Ukrainian and Afghan refugees.

Since the mayor implemented harsher penalties for bus companies that don't follow Chicago's guidelines when dropping off migrants, some drivers have been avoiding the city's Landing Zone and leaving passengers in the suburbs.

After being dumped in the suburbs, many new arrivals then get on trains and end their journey at Chicago’s Ogilvie Transportation Center. On Wednesday, FOX 32 observed more migrants arriving at Ogilvie.

Meanwhile, the list of suburbs that have already approved or are exploring measures to prevent migrants from being dropped off is growing longer.

Last Thursday, a bus carrying 38 migrants made an unannounced stop in Elburn, taking the village by surprise. Village officials say an English-speaking liaison had traveled with them and distributed pre-paid Metra tickets to the new arrivals. Most of them boarded a train to Ogilvie, while a handful were picked up by relatives.

Tonight, the Elburn Village Board will hold a special meeting to discuss and potentially vote on an ordinance that would restrict unscheduled inner-city buses.

Village Administrator John Nevenhoven says they have concerns that buses could start arriving in the middle of the night, leaving migrants stranded with nowhere to go.

"The information that we've been getting, when they've left Texas, prior to getting on the bus, they've indicated where they want to go. So the buses showing up, whether it's in the suburbs or the city, those folks have indicated they want to go to Chicago," Nevenhoven said. "When they show up at our station, fine, let's get them on the train, let's get them downtown… Our concern is that they're going to show up when the trains aren't running... we don't have a place to shelter them, a way to feed them, a way to make sure they are taken care of."

Additionally, the mayor of New Lenox recently signed an executive order prohibiting buses from making unscheduled visits in the southwest suburb. He says they've had police stationed at the Metra station and have yet to receive any migrants buses.

But they did find one migrant who was lost and walking along the highway.

"We did have one migrant the other day who was walking down Route 30, we were able to – with our fire department and police department – communicate with this migrant who had said they’d been walking for a day and a half. They were told they were in Chicago and of course they weren’t. Our fire department checked them to make sure they were healthy, make sure there was no pending medical issue, and then we were able to put them on a train and send them to the City of Chicago," said Mayor Tim Baldermann.

Bus companies that break the drop-off rules could rack up thousands of dollars in fines. The City of McHenry has also called a special meeting to vote on a similar ordinance this Friday.