Chicago sues DoorDash, Grubhub for allegedly deceiving customers

The city of Chicago is suing Door Dash and Grubhub for allegedly deceiving customers.

The suits echo long-standing claims from restaurant owners that the platforms advertise delivery services for their businesses without their consent, and conceal lower prices that restaurants offer directly to customers outside of the platforms.

The lawsuits seek 'greater transparency' among other things.

FOX 32 has reached out to both companies for a statement.

Grubhub provided the following statement:

"We are deeply disappointed by Mayor Lightfoot's decision to file this baseless lawsuit. Every single allegation is categorically wrong and we will aggressively defend our business practices. We look forward to responding in court and are confident we will prevail."