What's happening in Chicago this summer? A lot—from jazz nights to burgers and beer
CHICAGO - This summer, Millennium Park and the Shedd Aquarium are offering fun and unique experiences open to the public from May through August.
While Jazzin’ at the Shedd requires a ticket, all concerts and movies at Millennium Park are free. Check out the highlights below for details on event dates, performers, and what to expect.
Music and film series
Grant Park Music Festival
A summer tradition for 90 years, this festival continues to deliver world-class classical performances for locals and tourists alike.
Millennium Park Summer Film Series
Watch award-winning, family-friendly movies under the stars with locals and visitors.
Millennium Park Music Series
Enjoy six concerts featuring a wide variety of music from local, national, and international artists.
Jazzin’ at the Shedd
Every Wednesday night through Aug. 27 at the Shedd Aquarium. Enjoy live jazz, cocktails, and skyline views.
July event calendar
July 5–6: NASCAR Chicago Street Race Weekend
A high-energy weekend with NASCAR street races, live music, food, and family fun. Activities start at 12:30 pm Saturday and 1 pm Sunday.
July 5–7: Chicago Craft Beer Festival
Taste from 40+ local and national craft breweries with food and live music.
- Friday: 5–10 pm
- Saturday: 11 am–10 pm
- Sunday: 11 am–7 pm
July 10–13: Windy City Smokeout
Country stars and top BBQ take over the United Center’s parking lot.
- Thursday–Sunday: 1–10 pm
July 11–13: African/Caribbean International Festival of Life
Celebrating African and Caribbean culture in Washington Park.
July 12: Chicago Gospel Music Festival
Celebrating 40 years of gospel music.
- 12 pm–9 pm
July 12: Chosen Few Picnic
The nation’s longest-running house music event.
- Gates open: 7 am
- Music starts: 8 am
July 12–13: Bucktown Neighborhood & Garden Walk
Explore local gardens from 10 am–5 pm both days.
July 12–13: Southport Art & Music Fest
Live music, food, art, and games.
- Saturday: 10 am–7 pm
- Sunday: 10 am–6 pm
July 13: Maxwell Street Market
Handmade goods, live music, and street food.
- 10 am–3 pm
July 18–19: Taste of River North
Top restaurants and live bands with great city views.
- Friday: 5–10 pm
- Saturday: 11 am–10 pm
July 18–20: Roscoe Village Burger Fest
Some of the best burgers in town, plus live music and family fun.
- Friday: 5–10 pm
- Saturday & Sunday: 11 am–10 pm
July 18–20: Tacos y Tamales Festival
Live music, art, and Latin food in Pilsen.
- Friday: 5–10 pm
- Saturday: 12–10 pm
- Sunday: 12–9 pm
July 25–26: Taste of Lincoln Avenue
Food, crafts, and live performances in Lincoln Park.
- Friday: 3–10 pm
- Saturday: 11 am–10 pm
July 25–27: Wicker Park Fest
One of Chicago’s top-rated street fests for music and food.
- Friday: 5–10 pm
- Saturday & Sunday: 12–10 pm
July 26–27: Chinatown Summer Fair
A weekend of traditional music, dance, and cuisine.
- Saturday: 11 am–10 pm
- Sunday: 10 am–7 pm
July 31–August 3: Fiesta Del Sol
Celebrate Mexican culture with food, music, and art in Pilsen.
- Thursday: 5–10 pm
- Friday & Saturday: 11 am–11 pm
- Sunday: 11 am–10 pm
July 31–August 3: Lollapalooza
"Four days of the world's best music under the iconic Chicago skyline," according to Lolla's website.
