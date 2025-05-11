Expand / Collapse search

Chicago suspect beat man, 62, with blunt metal object on South Side, police say

By Alex Ortiz
Published  May 11, 2025 1:39pm CDT
CHICAGO - A 27-year-old suspect was charged in connection with the beating of a 62-year-old victim on the city’s South Side last Friday.

The incident happened in the 7400 block of South Coles Avenue in the South Shore neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

Carl Price, 27, of Chicago, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery, police said.

Carl Price (Chicago Police Department)

Police accused him of allegedly battering and seriously injuring the 62-year-old victim. 

Minutes later, Price was taken into custody and charged.

Price was expected to appear in court on Sunday.

What we don't know:

It was unclear exactly what led to the alleged attack.

