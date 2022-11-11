Chicago suspect fatally shot by concealed carry holder during attempted robbery: police

A suspected robber was fatally shot, and an innocent bystander was also struck in an exchange of gunfire between the offender and a concealed carry holder during an attempted robbery Friday night on Chicago's South Side.

Around 6:20 p.m., police say the armed suspect entered a South Shore supermarket in the 2600 block of East 73rd Street and attempted to rob the store.

A witness, who has a valid concealed carry license, then pulled out a gun and shot towards the offender, police said.

The offender shot back, striking a 64-year-old man — who was also a witness to the crime — in the chest and back.

The 64-year-old was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The offender sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three guns were recovered at the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.