Chicago suspect tied to multiple arsons on same night, police say

A suspect connected to multiple arsons that occurred within several minutes on Chicago's North Side is on the loose and police are asking for the public’s help to find him.

Each incident happened within less than an hour early in the morning on Nov. 16, 2024, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Here are the incident times and locations:

1300 block of West Early Avenue in Magnolia Glen on Nov. 16 at around 2:45 a.m.

5600 block of North Ridge Avenue in Edgewater on Nov. 16 at around 2:55 a.m.

5800 block of North Glenwood Avenue in Magnolia Glen on Nov. 16 at 3:20 a.m.

In surveillance footage of the incident on Early Avenue, surveillance footage of the suspect appeared to show him picking up an item off the ground, set fire to it and place it in a garbage can.

Chicago police described the suspect as a white male with medium-length hair and a possible mustache.

He was wearing a long, dark-colored coat, a fedora hat, dark-colored shoes with a white sole. He also had a colorful guitar case.

Police released images of the suspect and surveillance video of him.

A suspect connected to multiple arsons that occurred within several minutes is on the loose and police are asking for the public’s help to find them.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Central Investigations Arson Detectives at 312-746-7618 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #JH509735.