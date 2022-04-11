Chicago suspect's gun goes off during arrest in Woodlawn but no one hit

A suspect’s gun went off during an arrest by Chicago police Monday in Woodlawn, but no one was hit.

Officers were placing the person into custody about 8:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of East 67th Street when the weapon accidentally discharged, according to police.

No one was struck by the gunfire, police said. The officers were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition with cuts to their hands.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The person was taken into custody and was in good condition at St. Bernard Hospital. It wasn’t immediately clear why they were initially arrested.

Advertisement

Further details were not immediately released.