Chicago SWAT responds after group tries to help armed man escape from police arresting him

A SWAT situation is ongoing Monday night after Chicago police officers who were arresting an armed man on the West Side were attacked by a group of offenders.

Around 7:56 p.m., police say they were placing a suspect with a gun into custody in the 4400 block of W. West End Avenue when an unknown number of offenders approached the officers to attempt to help the suspect break free from the arrest.

As officers called in backup, they tased one of the offenders but it was ineffective.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

A second unknown offender then ran into a nearby home and fired multiple shots, police said.

A SWAT team then responded to the scene and the situation was ongoing as of 10 p.m.

No further details were immediately available.