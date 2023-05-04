Chicago teacher Anquineice Brown receives Golden Apple Award

One Chicago Public Schools teacher received a high honor on Thursday.

One of her student's told her it's like the Grammy Awards for teachers.

The Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching was presented to Marquette Elementary School 4th grade teacher Anquineice Brown.

The statewide award recognizes and honors outstanding teachers for their roles in having lasting, positive effects on student’s lives and building stronger communities.

Brown was surprised and overwhelmed to share this honor with her own family.

"My kids are here, so just to see them and celebrate this with them because I do put in a lot of work, and it sacrifices their time with me. So it means a lot, it means a lot," Brown said.

Brown is one of 10 award recipients in Illinois. The 2023 teaching award recipients were selected from more than 570 nominations of 4th through 8th grade teachers.

Each award recipient receives a cash award and a spring sabbatical provided by Northwestern University at no cost.