Chicago school surprises coach after heart attack recovery

A teacher and coach at Kelly High School got a very special and unique surprise Friday.

Stan Meitus was surprised by around 2,000 students. The beloved teacher and coach suffered a heart attack last Friday.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

He has had tests done on his heart since last Saturday and everything has come back clean.

Meitus was out of school this week but stopped by the school to meet with the principal. He said he was grateful for the appreciation and support.

"Thanks to all the mentors along the way, the coaches, I can name all of you guys, you guys are such a special part of my heart you made me a better person and a better coach," said Meitus.

The school's "Making a Difference On and Off the Field" campaign organized Friday's surprise in honor of National Mentor Month.