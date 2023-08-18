Chicago Teachers Union hosts 'Back 2 School Summer Jam'

As suburban kids settle back into their school routines, Chicago students eagerly await their return in just three days.

Do you remember the excitement of your first day back at school? The Chicago Teachers Union's Back 2 School Summer Jam is keeping that spirit alive.

Featuring music, food, games, and the distribution of essential school supplies, the event aims to ensure students are well-prepared for their first day. Free haircuts were also offered to help them look their best.

More than just a fun gathering, the Back 2 School Summer Jam aims to unite students, parents, and community organizations in a collaborative effort to set the stage for a successful school year.

Stacy Davis Gates, Head of CTU, emphasized the importance of providing students with adequate resources for their education.

"I want us all to make a commitment to our young people that we are going to give them the most transformative school year that we are able to do and that every successive year, that we give more," she said.

Among the attendees was CPS CEO Pedro Martinez, who joined in the festivities.

The Summer Jam will continue until 7:00 p.m. Friday night at CTU Headquarters.