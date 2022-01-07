Chicago Teachers Union speaks after parents group sues over work stoppage

For the third straight day, Chicago Public Schools students have not been in class as the teachers union and school district clash over Covid-19 safety concerns.

But now, a parents group is suing the Chicago Teachers Union and the union responded Friday afternoon.

The CTU said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has refused offers from the state to provide Covid tests and vaccination clinics to CPS.

The mayor’s office and the Gov. JB Pritzker’s office have not yet responded to the claims.

A group of parents is working with attorneys and seeking an emergency injunction to get teachers back into the classroom, saying the work stoppage violates the bargaining agreement between CPS and the CTU.

Teachers and students have now been out of the classroom for three straight days. Educators say they want to see a safety plan in place before returning to buildings.

"I shouldn’t have to not work and not get paid to fight for safety for my students and for myself and for the members of our union," said Mary Esposito-Usterbowski, Members First.

"Under Illinois law, if CTU wants to hold a strike, there’s several conditions that have to be met before they can go on strike. One of the conditions is clearly not met here and that is the collective bargaining agreement has to be terminated or expired. That’s clearly not the case," said Jeffrey Schwab, Liberty Justice Center senior attorney.

Union members took to several neighborhoods Friday afternoon to speak with families about what they're fighting for.

Negotiations were set to continue Friday, but there’s currently no word from Lightfoot or CPS CEO Pedro Martinez on whether any progress has been made.