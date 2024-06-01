Chicago teen arrested after committing burglary, then stealing from woman on CTA: police

A 15-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly stealing from a woman on the CTA just minutes after committing another burglary.

According to police, the incidents took place on May 24, beginning in Lincoln Park and ending in the Loop.

Police say the juvenile suspect was involved in a burglary in the 2100 block of N. Seminary Avenue. Then, about 20 minutes later, the boy allegedly took property by force from a 56-year-old woman who was on a CTA platform in the 300 block of S. Plymouth Court.

The suspect was taken into custody a week after the incidents, on May 31 in the 1400 block of W. 63rd Street, which is located on the city's South Side. He was charged with two felonies — robbery and burglary.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information was immediately available.