Chicago teen charged in armed carjacking of a 64-year-old

A 16-year-old boy has been charged in the armed carjacking of a 64-year-old in Chicago's Old Town neighborhood.

According to police, the 16-year-old was identified as the offender who entered a car that had previously been stolen on Feb. 26, from a 64-year-old in the 1400 block of North Wells.

The teen has been charged with four felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, one felony count of aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle, one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon, unloaded inside a vehicle, and one count of criminal damage to property between $500-10,000, police said.

No additional information is available at this time.