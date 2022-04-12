Expand / Collapse search

Chicago teen charged with carjacking delivery driver in Back of the Yards

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Carjackings
FOX 32 Chicago
article

James Hardin | Chicago police

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old was charged with carjacking a delivery driver at gunpoint last March in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

James Hardin was accused of taking a vehicle from a 39-year-old delivery driver on March 28 in the 900 block of West 51st Street, police said.

Hardin was arrested Sunday on the same block that the carjacking took place, according to officials

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

He was charged with one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

Hardin, of the Austin neighborhood, is due in bond court Tuesday.

Cook County sheriff wants to enlist automakers in curbing carjackings

Last year, more carjackings were reported in Chicago than any other city in the nation. Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart talks about new legislation that would require automakers to help police investigate carjackings.