Chicago teen charged with fleeing from police in vehicle carjacked out of Hillside

A 15-year-old Chicago boy is accused of fleeing from police in a vehicle that was carjacked out of Hillside.

The juvenile is charged with aggravated fleeing and eluding.

At about 12:48 a.m. Wednesday, an Automated License Plate Reader alerted the Illinois State Police Emergency Response Network and broadcasted information involving a carjacking that occurred in Hillside.

An Illinois State Police (ISP) Trooper located the vehicle on Interstate 290 near Leavitt Street and initiated a traffic stop, police said.

The vehicle fled, and a pursuit ensued.

The vehicle came to a stop near the 5000 block of West Jackson Street, and two suspects exited the vehicle, attempting to flee on foot.

ISP units responded to the area, and after a short foot pursuit, one juvenile suspect was taken into custody.

The passenger of the vehicle was later apprehended by the Chicago Police Department during a separate incident, ISP said.

"This is another great example of our law enforcement agencies working together to apprehend criminals who threaten the safety of our community," stated ISP District Chicago Captain David Keltner. "Our message is simple: to those who flee, we will find you, and bring you to justice."

No further information was made available by police.