Chicago teen earns diploma from hospital bed while waiting for new heart

The Brief Taevion Norris, 18, graduated from West Leyden High School while hospitalized at Lurie Children’s after suffering heart failure just 2 1/2 months before graduation. Despite battling Duchenne cardiomyopathy and awaiting a heart transplant, he completed his coursework with help from teachers and hospital staff. He received his diploma in a special hallway ceremony, cheered on by medical staff and patients as "Pomp and Circumstance" played.



A high school senior was 2 1/2 months away from graduation when he suffered heart failure and was admitted to Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago.

With help from his teachers and a hospital educator, he kept up with his studies and graduated from his hospital bed.

What we know:

Taevion Norris, 18, made his way down the hallway in full graduation regalia, trailed by medical machines monitoring his condition. Patients and medical staff cheered him on as "Pomp and Circumstance" played during the procession.

Taevion has Duchenne cardiomyopathy, a rare complication of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. He is currently awaiting a heart transplant.

Despite his illness, he completed the requirements to graduate from West Leyden High School.

Assistant Principal Jim Powers and Superintendent of Leyden High School District 212 Nick Polyak presented him with his diploma.

His mother, Tainica Norris, said her son’s journey has been difficult. He was rushed to the hospital in March after his heart began to fail.

Doctors implanted a device to help his heart pump blood and keep him alive while he waits for a transplant.

What's next:

Dr. Anna Joong, a cardiologist, said she’s hopeful he will receive a new heart within weeks and recover enough to return home.

His mother said she’s grateful he is getting better rather than worse — and that he is surrounded by people who have shown him love.