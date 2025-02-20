Teen arrested in Evergreen Park after shooting 15-year-old in Chicago: police

The Brief A 17-year-old boy was arrested Wednesday in Evergreen Park and charged in connection with a September shooting that left a 15-year-old boy seriously wounded in West Englewood. He was also found in possession of a stolen vehicle taken from the Ashburn neighborhood the day before the shooting. The teen faces multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon, and has a juvenile detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.



A 17-year-old boy was charged in connection with a shooting that left a 15-year-old boy seriously wounded last September in the West Englewood neighborhood.

West Englewood shooting

The backstory:

The shooting happened on Sept. 22, 2024, in the 5700 block of South Wolcott Avenue.

The 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday in Evergreen Park. He was also in possession of a car that was reported stolen from the Ashburn neighborhood a day before the shooting.

He was charged with:

Attempted first-degree murder

Aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm

Unlawful use of a weapon - machine gun/automatic weapon

Unlawful use of a weapon - unlawful possession of a handgun

Possession of a stolen vehicle

The teen has a juvenile detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.