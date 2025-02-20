Teen arrested in Evergreen Park after shooting 15-year-old in Chicago: police
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was charged in connection with a shooting that left a 15-year-old boy seriously wounded last September in the West Englewood neighborhood.
West Englewood shooting
The backstory:
The shooting happened on Sept. 22, 2024, in the 5700 block of South Wolcott Avenue.
The 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday in Evergreen Park. He was also in possession of a car that was reported stolen from the Ashburn neighborhood a day before the shooting.
He was charged with:
- Attempted first-degree murder
- Aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm
- Unlawful use of a weapon - machine gun/automatic weapon
- Unlawful use of a weapon - unlawful possession of a handgun
- Possession of a stolen vehicle
The teen has a juvenile detention hearing scheduled for Thursday.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.