2 teens armed with automatic weapon rob 14-year-old at gunpoint in Uptown

Chicago police arrested two teenage boys after they allegedly robbed a 14-year-old at gunpoint in Uptown Saturday afternoon.

A 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy allegedly beat and robbed the victim in the 5100 block of North Sheridan Road around 5 p.m.

The offenders were arrested less than an hour later in the 5000 block of N. Winthrop Avenue and 1100 block of W. Winona Street.

Police said the 16-year-old had an automatic weapon. He was charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon.

Both boys were charged with one felony count of armed robbery and misdemeanor battery.

No additional information is available at this time.