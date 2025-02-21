Chicago teens arrested 30 minutes after robbing three men at gunpoint, police say

The Brief Two teenage boys, ages 15 and 17, were arrested early Wednesday in connection with an armed robbery. Police say the teens allegedly robbed three men at gunpoint and were found with a stolen vehicle. Both face multiple felony charges.



Two teenage boys were arrested early Wednesday in Chicago after police say they robbed three men at gunpoint and were found with a stolen vehicle.

The teens, ages 15 and 17, are now facing multiple felony charges.

What we know:

Chicago police arrested the teens on Thursday at 3:14 a.m. in the 4800 block of West Monroe Street.

Investigators say the boys were identified as suspects in an armed robbery that occurred about 30 minutes earlier in the 2800 block of West 59th Street.

The victims—two 27-year-old men and one 39-year-old man—told police the suspects took their belongings at gunpoint.

Additionally, officers found the teens in possession of a stolen vehicle that had been reported missing the day before in the 6000 block of South Campbell Avenue, authorities said.

Charges

The 15-year-old suspect faces three counts of armed robbery with a firearm, one count of possession of a stolen vehicle, and one count of aggravated fleeing from police.

The 17-year-old faces three counts of armed robbery with a firearm and one count of possession of a stolen vehicle.

What we don't know:

Police did not say whether a weapon was recovered from the suspects.

What's next:

It's unclear when the boys will appear in court.

The investigation is ongoing.