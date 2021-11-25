Chicago Thanksgiving Parade makes triumphant return to the Loop

The Chicago Thanksgiving Parade returned to State Street on Thursday after a pandemic pause last year.

More than a hundred floats, bands and cultural groups participated in the tradition that started during the Great Depression, to lift spirits.

This year, the smiles could be seen with the return of the free, family entertainment. Favorites include local high school marching bands, Star Wars characters, the Barefoot Hawaiian and The Clydesdales horse team and wagon.

Teddy the Turkey, a giant balloon character, could not make it this year.

A replacement mascot is being unveiled, sponsored by Ozinga, the concrete supplier. One of their cement mixers will be decorated to resemble a new character, Timmy the Turkey.

The parade route starts at Ida B. Wells and travels north on State Street to Randolph Street.