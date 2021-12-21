Chicago theater performances canceled due to COVID-19 surge

Cases of COVID-19 are rising and shutting down theater performances in Chicago and across the country.

On Tuesday night, that included Barry Manilow at the Chicago Theater and Frozen at the Cadillac Palace Theater.

"We were very excited and brought the whole family, 14 of us!" said Missy Biondo from Mokena. "We were so excited and now we had dinner at Chic Fil A."

"They said ‘C’mon get dressed, we are going to see Barry Manilow!’ We get down here and nothing," said 87-year-old grandfather Pete Biondo.

A tweet from the singer’s social media Tuesday night read, "We’re sorry Chicago…Barry is ok but several of our cast and crew have tested positive for Covid. Unfortunately, that means we have to cancel tonight’s show. Ticket refunds will be available from your original point of purchase. Like you…..this is not the way we hoped to finish our Christmas tour. We know you understand."

Another performance canceled was Frozen at the Cadillac Palace Theater due to breakthrough cases detected among the cast and crew.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Earlier in the day, the Goodman theater announced "A Christmas Carol" would be called off until Christmas Eve, after a member of the production company was exposed to COVID-19.

Now, they need time to get the cast and crew checked and tested.

Advertisement

As for Frozen’s next performance, a spokesperson tells FOX 32 that "Our first priority is to keep our patrons safe. We will know more tomorrow morning."