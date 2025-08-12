Chicago trio charged in thefts from Alo, Lululemon and Ulta stores across city, suburbs

The Brief Three people from Chicago were charged after investigators recovered over $10,000 in stolen merchandise. The thefts involved Alo, Lululemon and Ulta stores in the city and suburban Cook County. Sheriff's police say the suspects were stopped in a vehicle with no registration, where officers found bags of items with security tags still on.



Three Chicago residents have been charged with felony retail theft after authorities say they discovered more than $10,000 worth of merchandise from Alo and Lululemon in their vehicle.

What we know:

Cook County Sheriff’s Police say the arrests stem from a July 21 investigation that began after two women took merchandise from an Alo store in Skokie and fled in a black Chevy with no license plates.

Later that day, sheriff’s officers pulled over a vehicle matching that description in Chicago’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood. Inside the car, they reportedly found bags of Alo and Lululemon merchandise with security sensors still attached.

All three people in the vehicle—a man driving and two women passengers—were taken into custody.

Tekiah White, Breauna Martin, and Tyshun Williams | Cook County Sheriff's Office

The women, identified as 20-year-old Tekiah White and 22-year-old Breauna Martin, were later linked to earlier thefts at Ulta stores in Chicago and River Forest, according to investigators.

Officials say White and the driver, 22-year-old Tyshun Williams, were also involved in previous thefts at the Lululemon store on Rush Street in Chicago.

What's next:

White and Martin were each charged with three counts of felony retail theft. Williams was charged with one count.

All three were ordered released from custody during their initial court appearances.