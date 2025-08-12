Chicago trio charged in thefts from Alo, Lululemon and Ulta stores across city, suburbs
CHICAGO - Three Chicago residents have been charged with felony retail theft after authorities say they discovered more than $10,000 worth of merchandise from Alo and Lululemon in their vehicle.
What we know:
Cook County Sheriff’s Police say the arrests stem from a July 21 investigation that began after two women took merchandise from an Alo store in Skokie and fled in a black Chevy with no license plates.
Later that day, sheriff’s officers pulled over a vehicle matching that description in Chicago’s Auburn Gresham neighborhood. Inside the car, they reportedly found bags of Alo and Lululemon merchandise with security sensors still attached.
All three people in the vehicle—a man driving and two women passengers—were taken into custody.
Tekiah White, Breauna Martin, and Tyshun Williams | Cook County Sheriff's Office
The women, identified as 20-year-old Tekiah White and 22-year-old Breauna Martin, were later linked to earlier thefts at Ulta stores in Chicago and River Forest, according to investigators.
Officials say White and the driver, 22-year-old Tyshun Williams, were also involved in previous thefts at the Lululemon store on Rush Street in Chicago.
What's next:
White and Martin were each charged with three counts of felony retail theft. Williams was charged with one count.
All three were ordered released from custody during their initial court appearances.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Cook County Sheriff's Office.