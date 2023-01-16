Another Chicago carjacking, another group of teenage suspects responsible.

This one was unusual in that the robbery victim wasn’t just the car owner, but also robbed was Angel’s Tire Shop, where the car owner had come to get a flat fixed.

"They told us to put our hands up and don't move, and they ran through our pockets and they took the client's car also," said Miguel Salgado, 29, the owner's son.

It happened just before 8 a.m. Monday in front of the well-known shop at the corner of 18th and Leavitt in Pilsen. Shop surveillance video shows a blue sedan pull up next to a 2019 Jeep Cherokee, which had just gotten a flat fixed. Moments later, at least two masked males with guns are seen getting out and holding the owner of the Cherokee and two shop employees, Salgado and a 56-year-old employee, at gunpoint.

"I had some money in my pocket and I knew that's what they wanted, so I handed them that so they wouldn't do anything else," said Salgado.

He said there were at least five teens or young men in the sedan, and they not only made off with the Cherokee, but $800 in cash.

"I was kinda scared. I didn't want to get shot," said Salgado, who has been working at the tire shop since he was a child. For him, being robbed at gunpoint was a first.

"I haven't seen these things happen as much as they're happening now. Ever since the pandemic, everybody's been wearing a mask, so there are more robberies. Hopefully they catch them."

Salgado said the carjackers were between 16 and 24 years old and were driving a bright blue Hyundai Sonata or Elantra.

No one is in custody as area detectives investigate.