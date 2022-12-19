Chicago to receive $185M in federal funding to make transit stations more accessible

Chicago is set to receive $185 million in federal funding to make transit stations more accessible for everyone.

Right now, 42 of Chicago's 145 train stations are not ADA-compliant.

The 15 federal grants announced Monday will benefit nine states in total with Chicago getting the second-largest bundle of grants after New York City.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth championed this initiative which is tucked into the bipartisan infrastructure law signed by the president last year.

Duckworth says she modeled the program after CTA's own 20-year plan to place elevators in all stations.

The $185 million in grants will fund improvements at CTA's Irving Park, Belmont, Pulaski and 95th Street stations.

Metra's electric line station at 59th Street will also benefit.