Chicago to resume water meter installations after 3-year pause

The city will resume water meter installations.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot suspended the program in 2019 after a study found lead levels rose 22 percent in homes after a water meter was installed.

A state law takes effect next year, which requires lead service lines be replaced with non-lead lines whenever a meter is installed.

The minimum cost to install a meter inside a home is $1,300.

