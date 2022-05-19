Chicago to resume water meter installations after 3-year pause
CHICAGO - The city will resume water meter installations.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot suspended the program in 2019 after a study found lead levels rose 22 percent in homes after a water meter was installed.
A state law takes effect next year, which requires lead service lines be replaced with non-lead lines whenever a meter is installed.
The minimum cost to install a meter inside a home is $1,300.