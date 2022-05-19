Expand / Collapse search

Chicago to resume water meter installations after 3-year pause

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Lori Lightfoot
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago water meter installations to restart after 3-year pause

The city of Chicago will resume water meter installations. Mayor Lori Lightfoot suspended the program in 2019 after a study found lead levels rose 22 percent in homes after a water meter was installed.

CHICAGO - The city will resume water meter installations.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot suspended the program in 2019 after a study found lead levels rose 22 percent in homes after a water meter was installed.

A state law takes effect next year, which requires lead service lines be replaced with non-lead lines whenever a meter is installed. 

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

The minimum cost to install a meter inside a home is $1,300.
 