Chicago toddler reported missing from Austin since April

article

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 2-year-old girl who was last seen months ago in the Austin neighborhood.

D'Ryah Charles was last seen April 16 in the care of her grandmother in the 4800 block of West Wabansia Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.

She has brown eyes, brown hair and a medium-brown complexion.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area 5 detectives at (312) 746-6554.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP